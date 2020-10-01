The Saskatchewan Roughriders organization is laying off some employees.

The team says it faces a $10 million shortfall due to COVID-19.

It says the cuts are necessary to ensure the long-term stability and sustainability of the club.

The organization wouldn't say how many employees are affected, but that it includes people in the business office and football operations.

The layoffs come after the team cut wages in the spring, reduced workweeks for staff and used the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy.