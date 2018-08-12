Carter's release marks decision to go in 'a different direction': Jones

The Saskatchewan Roughriders released two-time all-star wide receiver Duron Carter on Saturday night, with the team's head coach and manager praising Carter as a "very good receiver," and "dynamic," but declining to get into the specifics of the decision to release him.

"It was time for us to go in a different direction," Chris Jones told the media at a press conference on Sunday morning, adding that the decision was not based on Carter's performance.

Jones said the team is always evaluating its roster, and he had gone over the decision in his mind a number of times, when he made the call to Carter on Saturday.

"It didn't seem to surprise him when I had the conversation with him yesterday," he said.

The move to release Carter came less than a week after the team worked out former NFL star receiver Terrell Owens, but Jones said that decision had nothing to do with Carter's release. He said that Caleb Holley would be moving into Carter's role as receiver.

Carter, 27, has 111 yards and one touchdown in seven games this season. The native of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., tweeted his reaction following his release, calling his stint with Riders the "most fun I had in a long time."

Welp... just got the call... I’m out Sask! Love y’all!!! Most fun I had in a long time!!! —@DC_CHILLIN_8

Later, Carter questioned his future in the game, tweeting, "I might be done with football man... find a job that travels around the world, something where I can be myself."

The Ohio State product was the Roughriders' top receiver in 2017 with a 1,043 yards and eight TDs, but he was shifted to cornerback in the second week of this season after Nick Marshall suffered a finger injury.

He was moved back to offence last game, making three catches for 59 yards and one TD.

In June, Carter pleaded not guilty to a charge of possessing pot at the Saskatoon airport last February.

He is scheduled to stand trial in December.

He pleaded guilty earlier in June to a similar offence at Winnipeg's airport in November 2017. Carter was granted an absolute discharge.