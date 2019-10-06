Roughriders try first place on for size

Clearly there's no place like home for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

It's been a month since their 35-10 butt whooping in Winnipeg.

Head coach Craig Dickenson made it clear the day before Saturday's game, they don't plan on going back.

"We don't want to go there in the playoffs, that's a tough place to play." said Dickenson on Friday.

They won't have to, if they can stay on the north side of Winnipeg in the standings.

The Riders avenged that Banjo Bowl loss with a 21-6 victory at Mosaic Stadium clinching the season series with the Bombers in the process.

Coupled with Calgary's loss in Montreal, the Riders now have first place all to them themselves in the West.

It's called control of your own destiny with four games left in the regular season.

Riders' rookie head coach Craig Dickenson is making a strong case for coach of the year. "It's okay to have doubters, they tend to motivate you." (Liam Richards/Electric Umbrella )

Top spot in October doesn't mean much if you lay an egg before you get to November.

"We don't have to rely on nobody else," said linebacker Solomon Elimimian following Saturday's win.

"At the end of the day we have to understand what got us to first place."

Cody Fajardo threw for 299 yards in the 21-6 win over the Bombers. 193 of them were to Shaq Evans. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Over in Winnipeg, the Bombers lost their starting quarterback in week 9.

They were alone in top spot at the time.

Since then, they have lost four of their last six.

They certainly won't get any sympathy in Saskatchewan.

The Riders lost their starting quarterback on play three of the first game.

But unlike Chris Streveler who seems to just be getting worse at the controls of the Bombers' offence, Cody Fajardo could give Ralph Goodale a run for his money in the Regina-Wascana riding in this federal election.

If the Riders can "take care of business" over the last four games, they will play in front of their own fans in the West Final for the first time in a decade. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Even if Saturday's win was not a performance to brag about for the first year starter, the Riders have won nine of their last ten games with Fajardo at the helm of the offence.

And how about Dickenson?

Can you believe someone once suggested he was too nice to be a head coach? (It was me.)

Nice guys finish last, remember — they're not supposed to be in first.

And he acts like it's all going according to plan.

"It's okay to have doubters, they tend to motivate you," said Dickenson Saturday night.

"We feel good about our football team, we're proud we're in first place, but we know with four games to go, a lot can happen."

"We can go from first to third in no time if we don't take care of business."

And their next business trip will have them on the road for the next three weeks with games in Calgary, B.C. and Edmonton.

They close out the season at home on November 2 against the Eskimos.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Shaq Evans finished with 193 yards to go over 1,000 for the first time in his CFL career. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

If business has been properly taken care of, they will win the west for the first time since 2009.

But maybe first place isn't such a good idea.

Wasn't 2009 the "13th man year", losing the Grey Cup game because of too many men on the field?

The last time they won the west before that was 1976.

But that was the Tony Gabriel Grey Cup and another incredible loss in the big game...

Maybe it's best they steer clear of first place.

Good things seem to happen in Saskatchewan when we do it the hard way.