'It's garbage': Brendon LaBatte on Roughriders practice habits

That was just too easy.

It was not like reporters badgered Brendon LaBatte into submission in front of his locker until he finally snapped.

No, it was more like, "Hey Brendon."

And away he went.

"It's garbage, there's missed assignments, there's balls on the ground, It's a little overdue honestly."

Not quite up to Marcus Stroman's rant antics, but it got Rider Nation's attention.

We come out and slop around for pretty much the whole day. - Chris Jones

LaBatte was referring to a mid-practice tirade by the head coach who clearly did not like what he was seeing, just two days before a week five game in Hamilton.

"We're two and two and there's a reason," blurted Chris Jones when asked why practice was paused.

"We show up one day and we practice pretty good with great intensity and then we come out and slop around for pretty much the whole day."

And then, like the whole thing was his plan all along to get some use out of the media, I suppose, Jones served us Brendon LaBatte on a plate.

"I can assure you if you go ask Brendon LaBatte he's just about as frustrated as I am," suggested Jones.

You don't have to tell us twice.

Within seconds, the media horde swarmed toward LaBatte's stall in the far corner of the cavernous locker room.

Another player could be heard to yell, "coming in hot!"

Although he acted surprised, LaBatte was ready for it.

"It's like we go out there and it's not time to go to work yet," said LaBatte.

"Every time you put on the helmets you're being evaluated, I don't know if that's quite sunk in with everybody around here."

Riders' Head Coach Chris Jones halted Tuesday's practice for a few minutes to lay down the law. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

LaBatte knows a thing or two about what goes into building a Grey Cup calibre team, and he's just not seeing it with this squad.

The Roughriders have won just as many as they have lost this season but expectations were a lot higher than that.

"It shouldn't really have to be said, this is professional football, if you don't do your job you're not going to have a job."

And this is not LaBatte venting after just one bad practice, it sounds like this has been brewing for quite some time.

"To go out there and not even come to practice with the intent of getting better I don't understand it. We've got some guys kind of easing into it and not fully bought in yet."

That may cut it in the east division where eight wins gets you into the playoffs, it's tougher sledding in the five team west.

"We're busting day one plays still, if you're doing that then it's tough to get further on down the line and become a good offence when we can't get out of our own way right now."

LaBatte's say-it-like-it-is state of the team address happened as the rest of the players were scrambling to get on the bus.

LaBatte didn't throw anyone in particular under the bus, but his outburst, thanks to social media, was probably common knowledge by the time the bus reached the airport.

Riders' cornerback Duron Carter believes coach is just being coach. (Glenn Reid/CBC)

Was it an orchestrated plan by Jones to light a fire?

Other vets believe it shouldn't be up to the head coach to motivate a lacklustre football team.

"We're a veteran team, we can't allow stuff like that, it's definitely going to be nipped in the butt," said Crezdon Butler acknowledging practice could have gone better.

As far as the never worried Duron Carter is concerned, Chris Jones' stop check moment in practice Tuesday, was just coach being coach.

"Football, you can kind of get complacent doing the same thing every day. As head coach it's his job to pull us together, tell us what we need to do and get practice going back the way it needs to be," said Carter.

"It's really just about the energy we have going into the game."

And with as tough a schedule as they have over the next several weeks, the Riders can't afford any more sloppy days at practice.