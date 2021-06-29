Veteran Roughriders O-lineman Brendon LaBatte sitting out 2021 CFL season: GM

REGINA - The Saskatchewan Roughriders will be without veteran offensive lineman Brendon LaBatte for the 2021 CFL season.

Riders general manager Jeremy O'Day says LaBatte has opted out for the year but is not retiring.

LaBatte, 34, played just six games for Saskatchewan in 2019 after returning from injury. The CFL cancelled the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The six-foot-four, 320-pound native of Weyburn, Sask., was originally picked sixth overall by Winnipeg in the 2008 draft and played four seasons with the Blue Bombers before signing with the Riders in 2012.

LaBatte is a six-time CFL all-star and was named the league's most outstanding offensive lineman in 2013, the same season he won a Grey Cup with the Roughriders.

In December, he signed a new deal that would see him play with Saskatchewan through 2022.