Riders release Marino after latest controversial hit on Bombers quarterback

The Saskatchewan Roughriders didn't wait to see if CFL bad boy Garrett Marino would receive any supplemental discipline from the league for his latest controversial hit on a quarterback.

Instead, the Riders released the defensive lineman on Tuesday after Marino blindsided Winnipeg Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros late in the fourth quarter of the Labour Day classic on Sunday.

Marino drew national attention earlier this season when he received a four-game suspension from the Canadian Football League after a reckless hit injured Ottawa quarterback Jeremiah Masoli.

That suspension marked the longest penalty ever dished out for in-game behaviour by the league.

WATCH | Roughriders Garrett Marino suspended after injuring Redblacks QB Jeremiah Masoli:

Roughriders Garrett Marino suspended after injuring Redblacks QB Jeremiah Masoli Duration 3:18 Saskatchewan Roughriders defensive lineman Garrett Marino was issued a two-game suspension, for his low hit that injured Ottawa Redblacks quarterback Jeremiah Masoli, in Saskatchewan's 28-13 win on Friday night.

Marino didn't draw a penalty for his hit on Collaros, but likely would have received supplemental discipline on Wednesday from the league.

The American player, out of the University of Alabama at Birmingham, played in 15 games over two years with the Riders.

During that time he had 22 tackles and five sacks.