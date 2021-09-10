Sask. Roughriders announce details for vaccine or negative test verification process

The Saskatchewan Roughriders will require proof of vaccination or a negative PCR test from an SHA testing site or rapid antigen test from a certified testing clinic taken within 72 hours of the game in order to attend the next home game on Sept. 17.

The club announced its intention to require vaccination or proof of a negative test on Aug. 30. It provided more details Friday.

Visitors 12 and older are required to verify they have received two doses of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccines or a mixture of two to be permitted at Mosaic Stadium. A single dose of Johnson and Johnson will also be recognized.

The club said in a news release that the COVID-19 vaccination record available through eHealth Saskatchewan will be the preferred method for smooth entry to the stadium.

For attendees 18 and older, a photo ID matching the name on the vaccination record will be required. Fans 12 to 17 years of age will need to provide their vaccine record. Children under 12 are exempt from the policy.

Other documents such as the immunization wallet card received at the time of vaccination, COVID immunization records from public health, Armed Forces records, or out of province or out of country proof of vaccination will also be considered, but might require extra verification by volunteers and public health personnel.

A negative PCR test from an Saskatchewan Health Authority testing site or rapid antigen test from a certified testing clinic, taken within 72 hours of the game, will be required for unvaccinated people age 12 and over, or for those who have only received a single dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders will not be storing any personal health information or vaccination records. This is a visual verification process only," Roughriders said in a news release.

The gates will open two hours prior to kickoff, half an hour earlier than normal. Attendees are asked to arrive at the stadium no later than 1 hour before kickoff.

The club said that more details on the verification process on the game day will be announced early next week.

Vaccination clinics will also be hosted outside Mosaic Stadium throughout the season for attendees looking to receive their first or second shot.