Roughrider Charleston Hughes pleads guilty to impaired charge

Charleston Hughes, defensive lineman for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to having care and control of a vehicle while impaired.

Hughes, 35, was first charged on the morning of Oct. 11, 2018 after being found in his pulled-over but still-running vehicle near the North Albert Street overpass on the Ring Road, according to the Crown.

A tow truck driver knocked on his window and unsuccessfully tried to rouse Hughes. When members of the Regina Police Service responded they found him slumped over in the drivers seat. When Hughes awoke officers said they could smell a strong smell of liquor and that Hughes had red eyes and was unstable on his feet.

Hughes was arrested and charged with impaired driving and refusing to give a breath sample.

Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes will pay a $1,000 fine and be prohibited from driving for one year. (CBC News)

The crown stayed the charged of failure to give a breath sample. The care and control charge means Hughes will face a $1,000 fine and a one-year prohibition from driving.

According to the SGI website, someone can be found guilty of the offence, "even if he or she is not driving at the time, but is deemed to have care or control of a motor vehicle. This means that a person who is in a vehicle and has the ability to set the vehicle in motion, whether there is any intent to do so, may be charged."

Hughes' lawyer Matt Schmeling said in court that the charge has had a profound effect on him, especially the process of explaining his actions to his family and to the team.

Schmeling also brought up that his client had no previous record and that as a professional athlete Hughes has a long history of volunteering and offering his time to various causes. He noted that later on Wednesday Hughes was giving a speech on anti-bullying at a school.

"It's embarrassing to the team, my family and my fans," Hughes said in court. "My reputation is everything."