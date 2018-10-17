Roughrider Charleston Hughes charged with impaired driving

Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes is facing impaired driving charges.

The Regina Police Service has confirmed Hughes was arrested at 2 a.m. CST on Oct. 11 near the North Albert Street overpass on the Ring Road. Hughes was allegedly behind the wheel of a running vehicle and did not respond when police attempted to rouse him.

Hughes was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.

Hughes is believed to be a leading contender for the Riders' Most Outstanding Player nomination and is currently the CFL's sack leader.

The Roughriders have declined to comment on this situation.