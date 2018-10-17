Roughrider Charleston Hughes charged with impaired driving
Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes is facing impaired driving charges after an incident in Regina last week.
Hughes leads CFL in sacks this year
Saskatchewan Roughrider Charleston Hughes is facing impaired driving charges.
The Regina Police Service has confirmed Hughes was arrested at 2 a.m. CST on Oct. 11 near the North Albert Street overpass on the Ring Road. Hughes was allegedly behind the wheel of a running vehicle and did not respond when police attempted to rouse him.
Hughes was charged with impaired driving and failing to provide a breath sample. He is scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 31.
Hughes is believed to be a leading contender for the Riders' Most Outstanding Player nomination and is currently the CFL's sack leader.
The Roughriders have declined to comment on this situation.