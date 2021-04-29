Rosthern, Osler and Hague flagged by province for increased COVID-19 risk

The Saskatchewan Health Authority says three towns in central Saskatchewan are being singled out due to high risk of COVID-19 variants.

People living in Rosthern, Osler and Hague are being warned to closely follow provincial public health orders in order to not spread the virus.

Those measures include keeping two metres away from others and always wearing a mask.

Residents were also asked to not visit anyone outside their household bubbles and to avoid unnecessary travel.

People were asked to work from home if possible and to get tested for COVID-19 if they develop any symptoms,

As of Wednesday, there were 41 active cases in the North Central 3 zone, with three new cases reported.

