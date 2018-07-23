Rosthern fire may cost up to $20 million in damage

A fire in Rosthern, Sask. could result in up to $20 million worth of damage, according to the Rosthern Fire Department.

Fire crews responded to a blaze at the John Deere dealership at 10 a.m. CST on Sunday and left the scene at about 8:30 p.m.

As a result of the fire, the building has been deemed no longer usable with significant damage done to equipment and tools.

Crews from Duck Lake, Hague, Laird and Wakaw helped put out the fire.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is yet to be determined.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 10AM CST on Sunday. (Photo by Peter Baran)

Crews from Duck Lake, Hague, Laird and Wakaw helped put out the fire (Photo by Peter Baran)