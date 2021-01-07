Increased COVID-19 risk in Rosthern & Wakaw leads to visitor limitations in care home and hospital

The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is warning the public about an increased risk of COVID-19 in two towns northeast of Saskatoon.

Visitor limitations are in place in two SHA facilities in Rosthern and Wakaw, according to the public service announcement.

Family visitation is being restricted to Level 3, the most stringent pandemic restrictions, in both Rosthern Hospital and Lakeview Pioneer Lodge, a long term care home in Wakaw.

Level 3 means that one essential family member or other support person can be designated to help with care if needed, according to the SHA.

The highest pandemic restrictions for long term care facilities are currently in place at Lakeview Pioneer Lodge due to an increased risk of COVID-19 in the town of Wakaw. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Outdoor visits might be an option, and two people might be able to visit a resident or patient under some circumstances, for example palliative care.

"The decision to restrict family presence is not taken lightly," said the SHA in the public service announcement.

"These measures are in place to keep you, your loved ones, and health care workers safe."

The highest pandemic restrictions for acute care are currently in place at Rosthern Hospital due to an increased risk of COVID-19 in Rosthern. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

Visitor limitations rules are reviewed weekly, according to the SHA.

Due to the increased COVID-19 risk in both communities, the SHA "is strongly urging Saskatchewan residents, especially those who are unvaccinated" to practise physical distancing, wear a mask in public, limit gatherings, wash hands often or use sanitizer, avoid touching eyes, nose, mouth or mask with unwashed hands, stay at home when feeling unwell, as well as monitor for COVID-19 symptoms and get tested.