A year after going political, Rosie and the Riveters aren't looking back

It has been just over a year since Saskatchewan's folk-pop trio Rosie and the Riveters became political and they have no intention of changing back.

In April, 2018 the group released Ms. Behave.

"We've had a lot more fan engagement, people feel really empowered to come up and tell us how our music has affected them," band member Allyson Reigh told CBC Radio's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Their record deals with some challenging topics, she said, including the gender pay gap, culture shaming of women and looking towards the future.

"I think we saw a niche for songs that we wanted to hear that we weren't hearing already," she said.

Reigh said they can't go back to being apolitical because now they know better that it's needed.

"When you really pay attention to things that are going on it becomes a responsibility to talk about them," she said.

The group's music engages women's issues and the status of women in society. The band has also kept an eye on some of the changes made by the U.S. government, which are concerning when it comes to the issues women face, Reigh said. Seeing a lot of youth action is giving her hope.

"There's young people talking about climate change in a way we haven't seen before," she said. "Youth and young people are really invested in politics because it's their future."

Personally, Reigh said the band has taken time to reflect on who they are individually, who they are as women and who they are as a band, and making this record has given them time to figure out who they are and what they want to say.

As well, the record has given them the chance to look towards the future and what they're hoping to see for women.

"I feel more a sense of groundedness," she said, "And who I am in my beliefs and making this record with my friends and band mates has been a huge part of that."

The record Ms.Behave has sent Rosie and the Riveters beyond Saskatchewan and gaining international attention, which Reigh described as "a little overwhelming in all the right ways."

"I think that overall, I'm so happy about it because it allows us to get our message out to other people and hopefully people can hear more about our music and they can come to their communities and just spread the love," she said.

Looking towards the future, they have big dreams, Reigh said. They're currently writing a new record and making future plans.

Rosie and the Riveters will be playing at The Basement in Saskatoon, Sask. on May 10, 11 and 12.