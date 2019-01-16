Multiple vehicles involved in downtown Regina accident

A Regina woman came across a dramatic scene this morning on the way to work.

Kelly Snowden works downtown and was driving to get into the Rose St. parkade. She said the block between Rose and Hamilton on 12th Avenue was completely blocked when she came upon it.

There were no ambulances while Snowden was at the scene. She said it seemed like an odd accident.

"It was surprising especially this early in the morning," she said. "There's not a lot of traffic so it's hard to even come across other people," she said.

"It was a significant enough impact that it sheared off a parking meter."

Snowden had to reroute her drive to work, although she counted herself lucky.

"I woke up late this morning but obviously someone is having a worse day than I am."

CBC has reached out to Regina police about this accident.