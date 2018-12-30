Swift Current florist hopes her Rose Parade creation makes her grandmother proud

As millions watch the jaw-dropping floats in this year's Rose Parade on TV, one Saskatchewan florist will be right in the thick of the blooming action.

Poppy Parsons, owner of Smart Flowers in Swift Current, made the trip to California to be one of the floral designers in the giant, annual parade. She describes it as an "amazing journey."

Over the past couple of days, she's been working alongside passionate volunteers and designers who have dedicated themselves to making works of art for the parade that precedes the Rose Bowl college football game.

"I left last night . . . with my heart full, my feet tired, just filled with the love in this space," she told CBC's Saskatchewan Weekend.

Fine meticulous work goes into the details of each parade float. (Poppy Parsons/Twitter)

Parsons explained the meticulous work that has gone into prepping her team's float for the past two or three days, with volunteers gluing seeds, grains and dried florals in preparation for the major floral designs. Some of them have been volunteering for the parade for as long as 40 years or more.

"Their talent is huge and completely different than what we do," she said.

Prep work includes gluing down seeds, grains and dried florals in advance of the major floral designs. (Poppy Parsons/Twitter)

Parsons is working on a float for the city of Torrance, California that will fit in with the parade's theme of "The Melody of Life."

The float features a keyboard running through it, covered in coconut and white rice, and ebony keys covered in sushi Nori paper, among other instruments and musical features.

"It's going to be really easy to spot; you're just going to be able to look for that big, beautiful white treble clef at the front of the float," said Parsons.

Of course, the float's major highlight will be its 5,000 roses, but it will also include an explosion of other colours and flowers, from hot pink carnations to green trick dianthus.

Parsons said she got her love of flowers from her grandmother, who passed away last year. When Parson watches the float make its way through the streets on New Year's Day, she'll be reflecting on what her grandmother would be thinking.

"She's watching me from above, and I'm sure she's beaming and smiling and proud," she said. "And I just hope I can do the best that I can for her."

With files from Saskatchewan Weekend