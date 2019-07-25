2 roofs ripped off by wind, portions of Sask. report golf ball sized hail in wild weather

Environment Canada is reporting large balls of hail, a funnel cloud and high winds in the aftermath of a cold front that rolled through Saskatchewan yesterday.

The funnel cloud was brief according to Environment Canada and touched down near Strongfield.

Two homes had their roofs ripped off by high winds in the Onion Lake Cree Nation in Wednesday's weather. Wind speeds in Regina touched 87 kilometres per hour and hit 85 kilometres per hour in Waseca.

Landis, an area two kilometres north of Davidson and an area four kilometres southeast of Ceylon all reported golf ball sized hail.

Walnut sized hail was reported in Mossbank, while loonie sized hail fell just west of Palmer and was reported in Saskatoon.

Nickel sized hail was reported in Manitou Lake, east of Leipzig, west of Strongfield and in Simpson.