'He loved the north': La Ronge community-builder Ron Mackay dead at 85

Ron Mackay, who owned and operated Red's Camps in La Ronge for decades, has died at the age of 85 due to complications from COVID-19.

His son Scott Mackay said he died early in the morning on March 30.

Since then, Scott and his wife Michelle have received more than 300 text messages and calls from well-wishers, including many people they've never met before.

Scott said his dad could talk to anyone.

"He was curious and he had respect for everyone. Everybody had a worth and he brought it out of them."

Ron touched the lives of the people and communities everywhere he went.

Ron Mackay and his wife Evelyn were involved in the operation of Red's Camps in the La Ronge area from 1971 until just a few years ago. (Submitted by Scott Mackay)

His first job as a resource officer was in Wadena, Sask. There, he started up a hockey league and joined the Kinsmen Club. When they moved to Cumberland House for his work, he got a minor hockey league and senior hockey league started.

Ron had the biggest impact in La Ronge, though, where he eventually settled.

Ron and his wife Evelyn bought Red's Camps in 1971 and continued to be involved in some form right up until two or three years ago, Scott said.

He was on the committee that helped get the Mel Hegland Uniplex built and he helped start the local Kinsmen Club, the chamber of commerce, and the air cadet squadron. He was also a volunteer firefighter for about 20 years, Scott said.

It was also at Red's Camps in La Ronge where he played host to celebrities, including Johnny Cash and June Carter Cash.

While Ron Mackay grew up in the southern Saskatchewan town of Semens, he settled in the north in 1971 and never looked back. (Submitted by Scott Mackay)

"[Jojnny Cash] liked La Ronge, he liked the people," Ron told CBC in 2006.

He recalled down-to-earth chats with Cash and Evelyn Mackay said she'll never forget the day she answered a knock at her door and was met by a friendly woman with curlers in her hair.

"There was June Carter Cash," she said. "'I came to borrow a half a cup of sugar … would that be OK?' I thought that was just wonderful."

Ron grew up in Semans, Sask. Ron's dad was a businessman and Ron was a town kid but he was drawn to nature.

"He was more for the life of adventure," Scott said. "He was out doing what he loved. He was in the field all day every day."

Ron's daughter Mikki wrote a few lines for his obituary that Michelle and Scott said captures his spirit.

"He loved the north, the lake, and his island home. He loved his community, his friends, his politics and people. He loved bagpipes and 'Amazing Grace.' He loved the call of the loons in the quiet of the dawn. He loved his family most of all."

'Please be careful'

Ron is survived by his wife Evelyn, his five children, 16 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Both Ron and his wife Evelyn contracted COVID-19.

"We really have no idea how my parents contracted it so everybody out there please, please, please be careful," Scott said.

"The SHA guidelines they're setting out for people, they're there for a reason," Michelle said. "Stay home, don't leave."