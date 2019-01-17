Sask. man determined to have New York Rangers retire Ron Greschner's number

A campaign is underway to have the New York Rangers retire the jersey number of a Goodsoil, Sask. product.

Ron Greschner played his entire 16-year NHL career with the Rangers during the 1970s and '80s.

Greschner came from a village with a population of just over 200 people.

"When I was growing up, he was the star that we all looked up to," said his cousin, Toby Greschner. "He was our idol in Goodsoil."

Toby, who now lives in La Ronge, started playing hockey in 1974 — the same year his cousin broke into the NHL.

"As a guy in Goodsoil, you got a lot of street cred if your last name was Greschner," he said. "Just because you would go to a different town and they would recognize the name."

Elite company

Only six players have scored more career points as a Ranger than Greschner.

All but one of them have their jersey hung from the rafters of Madison Square Garden.

"He had one season where he had 27 goals by a defenceman in a single season," Toby said. "If you look at the all-time leaders of goal scorers in a single season by a defenceman, he's up there with some pretty good company like Ray Bourque and Bobby Orr and Al MacInnis."

"Being able to compete in that time — during the Broad Street Bullies, the Boston Bruins were tough, it was a tough league — and to be able to score goals and to be able to go out and play every night for 16 years, that's pretty good."

Toby said he got the idea in the fall when he learned that the Boston Bruins had retired the number of Rick Middleton. He is determined to have the Rangers do the same thing for his 64-year-old cousin.

"I can't imagine that they wouldn't have thought about this already," Toby said. "So what we're hoping is that, perhaps, we can push it a little bit harder, bring a little attention to it, maybe get some celebrities in the hockey world and Canada to help us push it a little bit and see if we can make it happen."

The cases for and against

Rick Carpiniello, who writes for The Athletic and has covered the Rangers for most of the last four decades, said he doesn't have a strong feeling either way, but that he could be talked into believing that the Rangers should retire Greschner's No. 4.

"It's kind of borderline," he said. "I could see both sides. I could see where a lot of fans think he should be. His tenure in New York was a long one and it was very productive."

"I look at his stats, and he's fourth in games played behind Harry Howell, Brian Leetch and Rod Gilbert. He's second to Brian Leetch in all the statistics for defencemen — goals, assists and points. He leads the team in franchise history in penalty minutes. I could see how you could make an argument for a guy who spent his entire career here."

A campaign is underway to have the New York Rangers retire the number of Ron Greschner, seen here battling for a puck with the Hartford Whalers' Gordie Howe and Mark Howe in an Oct. 29, 1979 game at Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/File)

Carpiniello noted there are arguments not in Greschner's favour.

"On the other hand, here's a guy who's not in the Hall of Fame," he said. "He hasn't won a Cup. And, so, the numbers up in the rafters are generally pretty special people. Mostly Hall of Famers."

He questioned whether Greschner's number should go up before Brad Park's,

"I have a hard time arguing that he should. Park being a Hall of Famer, even though he spent maybe only half of his career in New York before being traded to Boston."

Carpiniello said he can see both sides of the argument.

"I think he's right on that borderline, along with Vic Hadfield. And Vic Hadfield's up there."

The team has retired the numbers of ten former players over its 92-year history, which is on the low end among the NHL's Original Six.

Most of those jersey retirements have happened in the last two decades, including Hadfield's, which took place last month.

Another possible way to honour greats

Carpiniello also floated another way to honour notable players from the Rangers' past.

"I would definitely be way more in favour of the Rangers doing something like a Ring of Honour where they could put somebody's number up on a wall or somewhere in the building, but not necessarily retire the number," Carpiniello said. "That way I think you can honour a lot more players who are perhaps deserving without putting all the numbers in a closet."

The Rangers said decisions on jersey retirements are discussed and decided internally.