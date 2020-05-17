Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina doesn't foresee large in-person masses for some time

The Archdiocese has decided that masses of up to 10 people in parishes will start during the beginning of Pentecost at the end of May but it could be a while before larger in-person masses are hosted.

More information will be coming at the end of this coming week, according to a letter to clergy from the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina.

Moving forward, the letter said its masses will continue to be livestreamed but only a small number of people will be able to attend in-person masses for the foreseeable future.

"For some, that will be because you belong to large parishes," the letter said.

"Others of you will not be attending Mass for health reasons or because you are part of the vulnerable sector of the population."

The letter said preparations need to be carried out before the celebration of the Eucharist, and safety measures for the mass and reception of communion and cleaning measures need to be put in place to ensure public health orders are met.

"The guidelines will be clear, consistent and concise, but will be somewhat onerous to carry out," the Archdiocese letter said.

"That is the cost of doing everything we can to ensure people's safety."

The decision comes after discussions with laity and clergy. The statement said the Archdiocesan Pastoral Council urged the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Regina to be cautious in reopening its churches.

The letter said the Council of Priests also discussed the matter at length and a working group collected input from other dioceses and studied the current health directives to ensure they are followed.

The diocese's letter also said it is still working with other faith-based communities to get clearer guidelines from the province on how to proceed.

Read the full letter to clergy here: