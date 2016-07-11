Rollover near North Battleford kills driver, 84

A vehicle rolled Thursday morning near North Battleford, killing an 84-year-old man.

It happened on Highway 4 about 24 kilometres north of the city.

When RCMP were called there just before 9:30 a.m., the vehicle was on its roof.

Emergency crews and other people tried to help the man, but he died at the scene.

RCMP say heavy snowfall reduced visibility at the time, and the roads were wet and slippery.

The man who died was the only person in the vehicle. Police haven't released information about him.

The Ministry of Highways had issued a Travel Not Recommended advisory at the time.