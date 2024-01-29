Rolling teacher strikes hit Saskatoon area, other regions Wednesday

Teachers in several parts of Saskatchewan are set to take part in rotating strikes on Wednesday as the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation (STF) ramps up pressure on stalled contract negotiations with the province.

The following teachers' local associations will be walking out of work on Wednesday:

Creighton Teachers' Association, including Creighton School Division.

Northern Area Teachers' Association, including Northern Lights School Division.

Prairie Spirit School Division, including Prairie Spirit School Division.

Saskatoon Teachers' Association, including Greater Saskatoon Catholic Schools and Saskatoon Public Schools.

The rotating strike also includes Conseil des écoles fransaskoises schools and Saskatchewan Distance Learning teachers.

The STF says teachers from those local associations will be protesting from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST on Wednesday.

Teachers in Saskatchewan have been without a contract since August 2023. In October STF members voted overwhelmingly in favour of authorizing job actions after talks with the province broke down.

Wednesday's rotating strikes comes after three earlier job actions in the last month, including two province-wide one-day walk outs and one full-day of rotating strikes last week.

Teachers across the province will also refuse voluntary supervision and extracurricular duties like leading clubs over lunchtime on Thursday, the STF said Monday.

WATCH| Saskatchewan Teachers Federation announces first full-day rotating strikes:

Saskatchewan Teachers Federation announces full-day rotating strikes Duration 5:07 Five local teachers' associations will strike on Thursday. The job action follows two one-day strikes where all teachers in the province walked off the job in January. STF President Samantha Becotte says about 3,500 students will be impacted by the upcoming strike.

The STF and the provincial government have both accused the other side of stalling negotiations.

The federation says the province is refusing to bargain on class size and classroom complexity, while the government maintains that is an issue for school boards to deal with and should not be part of the new contract.

The province has pointed to salary proposals as being the the true issue at play.

The STF wants a two per cent annual wage increase that will account for inflation, which means they want salaries tied to the Consumer Price Index.

On Tuesday, Education Minister Jeremy Cockrill said the proposal wasn't reasonable and the index isn't a part of the province's other collective agreements.

He said the government is offering teachers a seven per-cent raise over three years.