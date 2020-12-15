Rogue rinks: Regina residents make their own skating surfaces during pandemic

Unofficial outdoor skating rinks are popping up across Regina as residents look for alternatives to indoor skating this December.

People are shovelling off rinks on Wascana Creek near the Albert Street Bridge, on the storm retention pond in Lakeridge Park and on the creek in Harbour Landing. Some residents have left nets behind for pickup hockey games.

"It's beautiful out here," Derek Robinson said while out for a skate on Wascana Creek with his son Eli.

"If you need a social distance, it's pretty easy because there's two [rink areas] and there's tons of skating trails that with lots of kind of circles and loops and everything."

The City of Regina said people should stay off the ice and that no frozen body of water can be deemed safe for recreational activity as there can be free flowing water beneath the surface, causing hidden thin spots.

The city said it will be setting up more than 50 official outdoor skating rinks on Dec. 21.

A few local residents have been maintaining and skating on a small improptu rink on Wascana Creek. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Craik Wotherspoon said he gets excited when he sees the snow coming. He's one of the main creators of the Wascana Creek rink.

A few years ago, Wotherspoon was hiking and stopped by the ice and said he couldn't believe how nice and smooth it was. He grabbed a shovel, cleaned it off and his family started skating on the creek.

"I've got seven grandsons and we played on that for a good two and a half months, three months, and at no cost to anybody other than getting some physical exercise," Wotherspoon said.

"We've had a lot of people that have actually brought the little ones down and have skated for the first time on this pond."

A group of residents have been maintaining a skating area on the Lakeridge Park storm retention pond in Regina. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Meanwhile, at the Lakeridge Park storm retention pond, Damian Ivzakovic shot some pucks into a small net. He said he liked skating on "a lake" and getting to play some informal hockey.

"It's just my sport. I just like having fun and shooting pucks."

Mike Surkan said the rinks do seem to be popping up more than in previous years. Surkan said in his 40 plus years, he's never been through what these kids are going through now.

"These kids are just dying to do whatever they can to stay on the ice. And more than ever, outdoor rinks are pretty popular these days," Surkan said. "Wherever there's a lake or a pond, there's probably an outdoor rink in there somewhere."

Local residents have been maintaining an unsanctioned rink area on Wascana Creek near the Albert Street bridge. (Samanda Brace/CBC)

Back on Wascana Creek, Wotherspoon said people are following the guidelines, physical distancing and keeping spread out while they skate.

"The ice is in really good shape right now. And as far as testing it, I used an ice auger and then a tape measure," he said. "At a time of so many restrictions ... we've got an absolutely magical, natural spot."

Robinson said that with Wotherspoon is testing the ice, he has no fears. He said it's nice to have something bigger than a typical backyard rink.

"It's nice to come out here and you can skate for a mile," he said. "And [for Eli], you know, just to do something a little bit different and have an experience right by the legislature here, by the bridge, it's pretty neat."