Rogue pig rounded-up with roast beef in rural Sask.: RCMP

RCMP pursuing an escaped pig that was hoofing it around Kindersley Saturday managed to lure the wayward swine with a roast beef sandwich.

Kindersley RCMP posted an account of the events on its Facebook page Monday. It said they received several calls about the animal and called in backup in the form of a traffic officer from Rosetown.

"Police officers met and decided to go at this situation whole hog," the post said.

RCMP decided on hog-tying over "hoofcuffs," the post said.

Cst. DeBruin from Traffic Services lured the pig with a roast beef sandwich and took it back to its pen.

"Little piggy immediately took a liking to Cst. DeBruin and agreed to having their picture taken together before heading off to market," Kindersley RCMP said.