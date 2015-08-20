Rocks to be removed from troublesome channel in Prince Albert National Park

A project that will create more boat traffic on Crean Lake — the largest body of water in the Prince Albert National Park — is set to go ahead this month.

A proposal was formally submitted to the Waskesiu foundation, who represents lake users and cabin owners, last fall and then it was passed along to officials within the National Park.

After a public consultation period and an environmental assessment, rocks that dot the channel between the third Heart Lake and Crean Lake will be removed.

Rocks will be removed from the narrow channel separating the Hanging Heart Lakes and Crean Lake as a way to make the channel safer to boaters and watercraft. (Submitted by Parks Canada)

"There isn't a boat launch at Crean, so that discourages a lot of boaters from going [to Crean Lake] and they stay on Waskesiu Lake, which is a lot easier to access," Derwin Arnstead, chair of board of the Waskesiu Foundation said.

Arnstead said in the 50s a man-made dam that stretched across the Crean Channel was mostly removed. About 20 years ago, Arnstead some of the rocks were removed but a few remain.

The rocks that remained became troublesome over the years, said Arnstead, causing damage to people's boats and motors.

The foundation fund raised about $12,000 for the project, which Arnstead said is expected to begin this month.

Minimal environmental impact

The work involves no dredging and will have a minimal environmental impact, according to park staff.

"We certainly weren't surprised when the Department of Fisheries and Oceans listed some standard mitigations that we were expecting and can easily manage," Ken Kingdon, manager of resource conservation for the national park, said.

He noted there's always potential for environmental damage in an aquatic environment, but said this is a simple project and the mitigations are straightforward.

Kingdon said the channel won't be dredged — rocks are just being moved from one location to another and the bottom of the channel won't be disturbed.

He said the park is now waiting for word from the project's proponent to find out when work can begin.

In terms of supporting the project, Kingdon said the park was approached by the community of Waskesiu who asked to use the park's barge to transport a small excavator to the site.

"This project speaks to allowing more people to get in and in a way that is less likely to damage their boats as they come in," Kingdon said, adding a reminder to boaters to be careful while navigating through the channel.

"It is a very narrow channel, there's still going to be hazards there, shallow stones, it's twisty and turny, and often there are other boats or canoes or watercraft moving through the channel at the same time."