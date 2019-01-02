Rocanville man killed in head-on collision on Highway 600

A man from Rocanville, Sask. has died following a two-vehicle collision on Highway 600.

The crash occurred about six kilometres northeast of Rocanville, 208 kilometres east of Regina, on Wednesday morning.

Police believe the westbound pickup truck went out of control and entered the opposite lane, colliding with another pickup truck heading east.

The 36-year-old man driving west was pronounced dead at the scene.

The 46-year-old man driving east was taken to the Moosomin Hospital for treatment of his injuries, which Saskatchewan RCMP said are not life -threatening.

Investigators say alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.

Highway conditions were considered icy at the time of the collision.