Drinking water advisory in place for Rocanville, Sask., after water main break

The City of Regina is not alone in dealing with water main problems.

The town of Rocanville, Sask. — just over 200 kilometres east of Regina — is currently under a ministry of health-implemented drinking water advisory due to a water main break.

The advisory affects people living in the town on:

Francis Avenue east of Ellice Street.

Garry Street.

Alexander Street.

Fort Street.

Kelly Street.

Mallard Drive.

Bobolink Bay.

Park Avenue.

Robin Avenue.

Cameron Crescent.

Dauncey Drive.

Autumn Court.

The east rural line.

People who get their water from any of those areas are also affected by the advisory.

People in affected areas are advised to only use water boiled for at least one minute for drinking, washing fruit and vegetables, and brushing teeth.

"Do not drink from any public drinking fountains supplied with water from the public water supply," the advisory reads.

"Use an alternative water source known to be safe."

Anyone experiencing flu-like symptoms is asked to seek medical advice.

The advisory will be in place until further notice.