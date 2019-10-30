It was a drug deal gone wrong.

Robert Arams, 75, of Gravelbourg, Sask., has pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of Claude Landry in July 2018.

According to court documents, a witness said Arams — a smalltown drug dealer — argued with Landry during a crack deal and shot him.

Arams was initially charged with first-degree murder and committing an indignity to a body.

At the Court of Queen's Bench in Moose Jaw on Wednesday, he entered guilty pleas for manslaughter and moving the body. He was given a six-year prison sentence for the manslaughter charge after a joint submission by the Crown and the defence.

His sentence for the indignity charge is still to be determined.

Two others — David Earl Prentice and Shauna Prentice — have been convicted on related charges.

In April, David pleaded guilty to dragging Landry's body with chains behind an ATV and was given an 18-month conditional sentence. In May, Shauna pleaded guilty to public mischief and given a three-month sentence in the community for lying to police. Both were also ordered to undergo addictions treatment.

Landry's last breath

Landry, a father-of-five from Quebec, lived in the village of Kincaid, in southwest Saskatchewan, with his partner and 13-year-old daughter. He did odd jobs for people in the Gravelbourg area and was well-known around town as a drug addict.

Police say Claude Landry from Kincaid, Sask. was last seen in Gravelbourg on July 12. (RCMP)

An agreed statement of facts presented at David's sentencing describes David's version of events. The statement could not be reported while Arams was still awaiting trial.

On the evening of July 12, 2018, the Prentices picked up Landry and went to Robert Arams's rural property to buy crack.

Shauna went inside to get the drugs, while David and Landry stayed outside. Landry became impatient and "started banging and yelling for Shauna to hurry up."

At that point, Arams walked outside with a gun and pointed it in the direction of both David and Landry. The court statement said that Arams was "already upset with Landry as he had previously suspected Landry of stealing from him."

David saw Arams holding the gun and Landry holding the gun's barrel with one hand.

He heard Arams say, "'Don't grab the gun. Don't take another step or I'll shoot you.'"

According to David, the gun went off once and Landry was shot in the stomach. David said he knew that Landry was dead and that he "watched him take his last breath."

In the agreed statement of facts, David said that Arams, still holding the gun, ordered him to put on rubber boots and help move the body with an ATV, as he was worried that "other drug users would be coming by the property to purchase drugs."

After they disposed of the body in tall grass in a dug out, Arams gave David and Shauna "a substantial amount of crack ... and made them consume it at his residence, before letting them go."

Court records said that Arams later moved the body two other times.

Reported Missing

On July 12, 2018, Landry's daughter posted online that he was missing. RCMP called his disappearance suspicious and, after receiving some tips from locals, arrested Arams that weekend.

Shauna told police that the three of them had been "driving around and doing drugs," but that Landry had been dropped off in Gravelbourg.

A week after Landry disappeared, David spoke to the Gravelbourg RCMP and was then admitted to the Moose Jaw hospital under the Mental Health Act. The next day, Shauna was arrested and confirmed that the Prentices were at Arams' farm "when Landry was shot and killed and didn't tell police because they were afraid for their lives."

She said she didn't see who shot Landry, but "said Arams went outside with a long barrelled gun. She heard a 'bang' and a few minutes later, Arams came back inside saying 'He won't be coming back.'"

Arams was charged with Landry's murder and improperly offering an indignity to human remains a day after Shauna's statement. Court documents state that Arams didn't confess in his official police interview, but later disclosed the location of the gun and the body to an undercover police officer.

Mourning Landry

In a victim impact statement presented at David's sentencing hearing, Landry's teenage daughter described how difficult it has been to lose her father. She said,"My dad was not perfect, but he was my friend."

Landry's partner, Marie Moldovan, said in her victim impact statement that he was "a beautiful soul, with a kind heart."