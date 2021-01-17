Regina police seek information in armed robbery investigation

The Regina Police Service is hoping the public can help them solve a robbery investigation after a business in the 2300 block of 9th Avenue North was robbed Saturday afternoon.

Two men and a woman were inside the store when one man brought some items up to the till. That man then took a gun out, grabbed the items from the counter and ran. The other man and woman followed him.

The man with the gun is described as wearing a red track suit with a white strip on the sleeve, a black mask and a black hat on backwards.

The other man had a black Calgary Flames sweater on with a "C" on the front and was wearing dark pants and a dark mask. The woman had a black toque on with a white mask and a light blue parka with fur on the collar.

Anyone with information is asked to call Regina police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

