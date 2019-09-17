Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg announces retirement

Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg is stepping away from playing football, according to a tweet he posted Tuesday.

The wide receiver played with the CFL team for 11 seasons, including the 2013 Grey Cup season.

In the note he thanked his family, the fans and the team for the experience.

"The friendships and brotherhood that defines what it means to be a Rider will is something I will always hold close to my heart," he said in the Twitter message.

Bagg was named a West Division all-star in 2014.

Bagg said in the tweet that he will be embarking on a career in real estate in Kingston.