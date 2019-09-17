Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg announces retirement
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg is stepping away from playing football, according to a tweet he posted Tuesday.
Wide receiver played 11 seasons with the team
Former Saskatchewan Roughrider Rob Bagg is stepping away from playing football, according to a tweet he posted Tuesday.
The wide receiver played with the CFL team for 11 seasons, including the 2013 Grey Cup season.
In the note he thanked his family, the fans and the team for the experience.
"The friendships and brotherhood that defines what it means to be a Rider will is something I will always hold close to my heart," he said in the Twitter message.
Bagg was named a West Division all-star in 2014.
Bagg said in the tweet that he will be embarking on a career in real estate in Kingston.
<a href="https://t.co/CTj2AY5avL">pic.twitter.com/CTj2AY5avL</a>—@R_Bagg6
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.