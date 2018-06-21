Sask. Health Authority reviewing policy after tainted roast served at care facility

The Saskatchewan Health Authority is reviewing policy and procedures after powdered hand cleaner was used to season roast beef at a Carrot River care facility last month.

The hand cleaner was emptied into a spice container, left by a kitchen sink and then someone unknowingly used it on the roast.

Once it was discovered the roast had the cleaner on it, the tainted portion of the roast was removed and it was served.

The chemicals were not harmful if ingested, the SHA said in an emailed statement.

It also doesn't appear that anyone was harmed or became ill.

"The SHA is reviewing our policies and procedures to make improvements and ensure all staff members understand the importance of accurate labels on all items," the statement said.