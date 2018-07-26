5 roadside attractions to check out in Saskatchewan

Which of Saskatchewan's unique roadside sculptures are worth the detour?

The province has roadside attractions for everyone, from coffee lovers to dinosaur enthusiasts.

Here are five that stray away from norms and embrace the weird:

World's largest items in Saskatchewan

Davidson, Saskatchewan - World's largest coffee pot

The coffee pot was featured on a series of postage stamps by Canada Post. (Tourism Saskatchewan)

Davidson is home to the world's largest coffee pot.

The percolator shaped statue stands just over 7 metres tall.

It would hold an estimated 150,000 cups of coffee.

Kipling, Saskatchewan - World's largest paper-clip

Kyle MacDonald's house in Kipling is also a tourist destination. (Tourism Saskatchewan)

The story of the red paper-clip in Kipling, Sask. is known across the globe.

A Canadian man by the name of Kyle MacDonald set out to do a series of trades, hoping to obtain a house. He started in Montreal with a red paper-clip and ended in Kipling, with an offer of a house.

The town of Kipling erected a red paper-clip statue in honour of MacDonald and the international attention Kipling received. It holds the world record for world's largest paperclip.

Macklin, Saskatchewan - World's largest bunnock bone

Can't wait to see the world's largest bunnock in Macklin,SK Nov 4th! Get tix: <a href="https://t.co/UBZtFDzOTi">https://t.co/UBZtFDzOTi</a>!! <a href="https://twitter.com/OSACsask?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@OSACsask</a> <a href="https://t.co/sCjKMWYga4">pic.twitter.com/sCjKMWYga4</a> —@lionbearfoxband

The strangely shaped statue in Macklin is of a horse ankle, which is a game piece in bunnock.

Bunnock is a team based game where players throw the bones to knock over their opponent's pieces.

Macklin is not only home to the world's biggest bunnock bone but also the world bunnock championship held every summer.

Other notable statues in Sask.

Ponteix, Saskatchewan - Mo the Dinosaur

“Mo” the Ponteix long-necked plesiosaur sits along Hwy 13 greeting visitors... <a href="https://t.co/uRANonynGh">https://t.co/uRANonynGh</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ExploreSask?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ExploreSask</a> <a href="https://t.co/pA3sC8cqrp">pic.twitter.com/pA3sC8cqrp</a> —@SkWanderer

Ponteix is about an hour outside of Swift Current and is home to Mo the Dinosaur, who was technically not actually a dinosaur.

Mo was an elasmosaurus, which was a species of plesiosaur.

Mo's fossils were found near the town of Ponteix, Sask. almost 30 years ago.

The statue of Mo is around 7 metres long, from his tail all the way to his sharp chompers.

Montmartre, Saskatchewan - Eiffel Tower replica

Montmartre's replica of the Eiffel Tower was built in 2009. (Ashlyn George / The Lost Girl's Guide to Finding the World)

Montmartre, one of the places nicknamed the Paris of the Prairies, is located an hour east of Regina.

The small-scale replica of the Eiffel Tower is 7,000 kilometres away from the original structure in France.

Montmartre's statue stands just over nine meters tall.