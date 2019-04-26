'You don't have to be drunk or high to enjoy yourself': Sober hip hop show set for Regina

After nearly two years of sobriety, Kalem Moses hopes a sober hip hop show he is organizing can help others on the same path.

Road to Recovery, set for Friday night at the Exchange in Regina, features Pittsburgh rapper Colicchie in his first Canadian appearance. The show will also be featuring performances by Saskatchewan-based hip hop artists — including Moses — all brought together by a message of recovery.

Both Colicchie and Moses have used their struggles with addiction as inspiration for their music. They bonded after Moses came out with his first album, A Gift of Desperation, in 2018.

"We're just looking to have a good, positive event coming into the hip hop scene to prove to people who are struggling with addiction that they don't need substances or to fall into those addictions to be able to follow their dreams," said Moses.

'It's my number one tool for recovery'

Sobriety is Moses's number 1 priority.

"Without recovery, there is no life for me," he said.

His recovery fuels his music, as it does for Colicchie.

"We have songs that explain this hard road to recovery, what we had to experience and go through in order to get to that state," said Moses.

For Colicchie, being transparent in his music about his struggles has empowered him.

"Secrets keep us sick," said Colicchie. "I'm just completely open about my life and honestly the rewards have been infinite."

Pittsburgh rapper Colicchie is making his first Canadian appearance at the Road to Recovery show at The Exchange in Regina. The video for his song, Drug Addiction, went viral on YouTube with over 18 million views. (Submitted by Kalem Moses)

Sober show

Live music shows can be a daunting experience for someone in recovery, according to Moses.

"It's hard for them to find a place like this to go that they feel they can have fun without using something," he said.

"I have some friends in recovery here in Regina, and they never go to any shows because people are too drunk. The drinking is excessively easy for them to fall into temptation."

Moses said that was part of his motivation for organizing a sober show.

"If it can be done, throw a show where there's none of that going on so that they feel comfortable and they're able to experience a hip hop show."

Colicchie said that in his experience, sober shows allow for the focus to be on the music and on community.

"It shows people that you don't have to be drunk or high to enjoy yourself," said Colicchie.

"It really is about love, community and solidarity, and just coming together to show support and to really lift one another up."

Both Moses and Colicchie said support is vital for someone going through recovery.

"I was guided by somebody that has basically been here before me. It's only right to show others the way, because it was shown for me," said Colicchie.

"I just want to show other people, especially my fellow recovering addicts, I'm chasing my dream. There's no reason they can't chase their dreams," said Moses.