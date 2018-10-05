Sask. man with 40 driving offences gets 28 months in road-rage attack

A man with a long history of driving offences is doing jail time after sending two men to hospital in an unusual road-rage incident.

Kyle Lynn Scholpp, 32, was found guilty of two counts of dangerous driving causing bodily harm, two counts of criminal negligence causing bodily harm, and one count of failing to stop at the scene of an accident.

He was on probation at the time of the offences, and was found guilty of a breach of probation.

Confusion and crash

According to court records Scholpp was driving near Arcola, Sask. in 2015 looking for his then-girlfriend in his "lifted" Ford F150 truck with a noisy after-market muffler. He was told she wasn't in town at the time, but he thought he spotted her in the truck in front of him.

In fact, two men were in the Chevy pickup and neither had met the accused or his girlfriend.

Scholpp followed the Chevy on Highway 604, got in front of the other truck and braked, but the Chevy swerved and sped up, trying to get away. The Ford hit the Chevy twice and pushed it down the highway, going well over 100 km/h.

The Chevy driver braked but the offender kept pushing until the smaller truck went into the ditch, rolled and landed on its roof. The driver was knocked unconscious and left dangling from the seatbelt, but was freed by his friend in the passenger seat.

Both victims injured

Scholpp sped off and asked a friend to check on the people in the ditch. Both had to be taken to hospital with back injuries and cuts.

The passenger told the court he had to quit school and couldn't work for a year after the incident. He said the collision gave him anxiety and "destroyed everything about [his] life."

The driver echoed that sentiment, saying the incident had a "huge emotional impact." He said he gets stressed out by seeing headlights in his rear view mirror, and usually pulls over to let people pass.

Both man have suffered back problems.

Driving offences and criminal record

Scholpp worked for an oilfield company at the time.

There was no evidence that he was drunk at the time of the collision, although he said he completed addictions programming that same year.

Prior to the offence, his provincial driving abstract listed 40 offences and multiple licence suspensions. His convictions include speeding, driving without due care, driving while his licence was suspended, and driving unregistered vehicles.

He faced multiple charges including breaches of probation, resisting arrest, impaired driving, possession of cocaine and assault.

He is prohibited from driving for two years after his release from prison. He isn't allowed to possess any weapons for 10 years after he gets out.