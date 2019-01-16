Regina's annual 1 per cent mill rate increase for road improvements ending in 2019

An annual increase to Regina's mill rate to pay for fixing the city's worst roads is set to happen for the last time in 2019.

In 2014, the city said residential roads had deteriorated to an unacceptable level. It introduced a dedicated one per cent annual mill rate increase to bring road conditions back to an acceptable level.

The goal was to improve residential roads to a "fair" or "better" condition over 25 years.

So far, the city has spent $45 million to repair about 87 kilometres of roads, or 13 per cent of the residential road network.

This year, residents will see the last of the one per cent increases specifically earmarked for roads. The city says it will continue to improve roads.