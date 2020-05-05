RM of Edenwold slashes property taxes 15% in 2020, defers due date to December
Taxes cut for residential, industrial/commercial and agricultural properties 'our way of helping' says reeve
The rural municipality of Edenwold has approved a 15 per cent property tax reduction this year as COVID-19 continues to loom over the financial planning of government bodies.
The cut will extend to all residential properties, industrial/commercial properties and agricultural properties, the municipality said in a news release on Monday.
"We are also going ahead with over three million dollars worth of infrastructure projects this year," said Kim McIvor, chief administrative officer for Edenwold.
That construction will include road clay capping, reconstruction of streets and subsequent paving, and backup water well construction, according to McIvor.
The RM suspended late fees and penalties on utility bills back in April. A tax exemption policy has also been updated, providing opportunities for local businesses, according to the release.
"Reducing mill rates is our way of helping," Reeve Mitchell Huber said.
Tax notices will be pushed back to August and the due date to December 31.
