Special election brings big changes in RM where taxes doubled

A special election in the embattled rural municipality of McKillop north of Regina has concluded, and four new faces will be joining council.

"It is what it is," RM of McKillop reeve Howard Arndt told CBC News after all six council spots up for grabs were acclaimed.

"Right now, I don't have any thoughts. We'll see what happens."

The reeve position wasn't part of the election.

Arndt, who as reeve was at the centre of a tax increase controversy that made headlines across the province, had nothing more to add on the results.

Tax hike outcry got attention of province

Last year, the RM doubled taxes for many residents after council was informed it had overspent by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The RM's money woes came to light when it was starting annual budget talks.

Arndt had previously told CBC News the council's administrator was not keeping them informed of the financial situation.

After it was announced that property taxes would be hiked, there was an outcry. At one point, the RM's office had to be shut down after staff reported receiving threats.

After that, the provincial government got involved.

A provincial review of the RM's spending later found no evidence of theft, fraud or misappropriation of funds but recommended several audits into the RM's activities.

A provincially appointed administrator was hired to oversee the RM for one year last September.

All 6 candidates acclaimed

On Thursday, returning officer Audrey Trombley confirmed all six candidates — including two incumbents — were acclaimed to their positions following a special election.

Because none of the six positions were challenged, there was no vote.

She said the election was called after the boundaries within the RM were changed in a referendum last fall.

"We did a call for nomination on the 4th of January," she said, adding nominations closed at 4 p.m. Wednesday.

"Having received only one nomination for each division after the 24 hour period where people have an opportunity to withdraw, I declared all six of the divisions acclaimed."

Trombley said all six councilors will take office on the day the boundaries officially change, Feb. 27, 2019.