RM of McKillop reeve resigns, citing 'newly elected council members'

Howard Arndt says he is resigning from his position as reeve of the Rural Municipality of McKillop because "newly elected council members are making it impossible to serve all ratepayers."

"The new council is moving rapidly in a direction I see as dangerously pro-development and self-interested," he said in a news release on Monday.

"I cannot in good conscience let my name be associated with the direction this new Council is moving in. I can't be a party to major decisions that I believe are wrong for the RM."

New electoral boundaries, election

The RM recently saw a change to its electoral boundaries after a a fall referendum.

Its previous boundaries were drawn 108 years ago and gave farmers a majority of the representation on council, even though there are more ratepayers with proprieties in resort communities along Last Mountain Lake than their are farmers.

Arndt was vocal about his opposition to the new map.

"They really do not have a clear picture of what happens in the municipality. They see urban. They don't see the rest of the municipality, the rural part. They don't see the needs of the rest of the municipality," he said in November.

He also suggested the "lake people" aren't really part of the community like the permanent residents.

On October 24, taxpayers in the RM of McKillop voted to redraw the 108-year-old electoral boundaries, giving more power to people who own lakefront property.

The province made the newboundaries official in December.

An election was called after the boundaries in the RM were changed. Four new people joined council in January.

At the time Arndt said "it is what it is ... we'll have to see what happens." The reeve position wasn't part of the election.

Councillor Joan Stricker said Monday that the new council "is looking to do what is best for the entire RM."

She added that councillors are "not opposed to growth" and that they see "tremendous opportunities in this RM."

Tax Controversy

Arndt was at the the centre of a tax increase controversy during his term.

Last year, the RM doubled taxes for some residents after council was informed it had overspent by hundreds of thousands of dollars.

The financial troubles emerged as the RM was starting annual budget talks. Arndt previously said the council's administrator was not keeping them informed of the financial situation.

People protested the tax hikes and the RM office was shut down briefly after staff reportedly were threatened.

The province then became involved.

It launched a review into the RM and found no evidence of theft, fraud or misappropriation of funds in the RM but recommended several audits into its activities.

A provincially administrator appointed in September to oversee the RM for one year.

In the news release announcing his resignation, Arndt said he was proud that the RM, "fixed a financial problem that had threatened a major tax increase, and we underwent a lengthy review by the provincial government which confirmed the RM's systems and actions had been sound."