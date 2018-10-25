'People were looking for change': Embattled RM of McKillop elects tax opponent

A Saskatchewan rural municipality that came under provincial scrutiny after taxes for some residents more than doubled has elected a vocal opponent of the taxes to the RM council.

Gary Dixon was voted on to the RM's council Wednesday. He estimated 600 people turned out to cast their vote in his division, a total he called a record number.

"People were looking for change because of the financial situation that the RM was in," Dixon said.

Howard Arndt, the RM's reeve, previously told CBC the tax hikes came after the RM discovered it was in a dire financial situation.

Arndt said council was informed they had overspent by hundreds of thousands of dollars when they started the budget process earlier this year.​ He also said the RM's administrator was not keeping council updated on the financial situation which led to the overspending.

Province appoints RM supervisor

A provincial review of the RM's situation found "considerable dysfunction among the members of council and challenges by the council and its administration in meeting the expectations of its citizens and being a transparent and accountable independent municipal government."

The review found no evidence of theft, fraud or misappropriation of funds.

After the review, the province appointed retired rural municipal administrator Vern Palmer to oversee the RM for one year.

Addressing RM needs

Dixon was one of two people elected to councillor positions during the RM's election. A third person was acclaimed.

He said as a councillor he hopes to work with the reeve, councillors, a yet-to-be-hired administrator and the provincially appointed overseeing supervisor to address residents needs.

Dixon said two things need to happen to help RM councils be more effective: mandatory training for councillors and the appointment of a rural municipal auditor.

With files from CBC Radio's The Morning Edition