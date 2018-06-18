Major project rebuilding Ring Road on/off-ramps begins today

If it's part of your daily commute consider a route that does not involve the Ring Road to Victoria on/off-ramps for the next five months.

The City of Regina is spending $5.5 million to rebuild the ramps, which they say, have reached the end of their useful life cycle.

The southbound off-ramp from the Ring Road onto Victoria Avenue will stay open though traffic will be restricted as a new ramp is built beside it. The northbound Ring Road on-ramp from Victoria Avenue will be detoured onto a temporary ramp.

Also, the north Service Road between Oxford Street and Rupert Street will be closed to traffic but not pedestrians.

As part of the project the southbound lanes of the Ring Road from Arcola Avenue to Wascana Parkway will be restricted as well for one month.

The whole project is expected to be completed in October of this year.