Ring Road lighting project starting next week

The City of Regina is beginning a project that will see expressway lighting installed along Ring Road between Wascana Parkway and Albert Street South.

The project will start on March 9, ahead of schedule, because of warm weather and reduced snowfall, according to the city.

The city says the lighting will improve visibility and safety for drivers. It's expected to be completed by the end of July.

Starting at 9 a.m. CST on Monday, speed limits will be reduced as underground utility work begins. Workers will start with the northbound lanes and then switch to southbound lanes. Drivers may want to consider alternate routes.

Crews will then install concrete light pole bases, cabling, light poles and fixtures. Most of the work will take place in the ditch.

"Drivers can expect periodic traffic restrictions and speed reductions to ensure the safety of drivers and workers throughout the remainder of the project," said a city spokesperson in an email.