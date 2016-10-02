Regina Indian Industrial School land transfer 'first step in reconciliation'

The resting place of Indigenous children who died in Regina's Indian Industrial School (RIIS) will soon be transferred from the federal government to a group sworn to protect the sacred land.

On Tuesday, officials from the Government of Canada, the RCMP and the RIIS Commemorative Association will meet in Regina to transfer the land on which the school's cemetery sits. The site houses the bodies of dozens of residential school students.

Sarah Longman is the president of RIIS Commemorative Association Inc. She said the transfer of land housing the Regina Indian Industrial School cemetery is one of the first steps in reconciliation. A ceremony marking the transfer is set to take place on Tuesday. (CBC News)

"This big event that's happening is the first step in reconciliation," said president of the RIIS Commemorative Association, Sarah Longman.

She says once the transfer is complete, she would like to erect a memorial to the children who died during their time at the school and more importantly, a tribute to their descendents, to ensure people remember the lasting effect the school had on Canada's Indigenous population.

The school operated as a residential school for Indigenous children from 1891-1910.

"Sometimes people will forget that," she said. "They'll look at the historical piece and they'll think of the dates 1891, and they'll think: 'oh my gosh, that was way before I was born.'' But they'll forget these children had family members. They were not isolated children."

She said descendants of those who attended the school will be present at Tuesday's ceremony.

The way the students died is not entirely clear, and Longman said it's possible the truth may never be known.

"We know that there were illnesses. We know that there were abuses that took place, we know that there were many, many children with broken hearts," she said. "So it could be a combination of all three."

Tuesday's event will mark the official transfer of the land, but Longman said her group is working with elders, community members and tribal leaders to take part in a commemorative ceremony at the site.

Moving forward, she wants to see the site gain further heritage status. The cemetery was recognized as a provincial heritage site in 2017, but she'd like to see it designated as a heritage site at the federal level as well.

Tuesday's ceremony is set to start at 1:30 p.m. CST.

