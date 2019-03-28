U of R panel looks at skateboarding, decolonization in Canada and Australia

A recent event at the University of Regina was a little more rad than the average panel discussion.

Concepts around decolonization can seem abstract compared to skateboarding, but Micheal Langan brought them together in the Riding is Resistance discussion panel on March 27.

Riding is Resistance brought together people from Canada and Australia for a discussion around skateboarding, representation and education.

Langan, the University of Regina's 2019 Michelle Sereda Artist-in-Residence, was connected with Indigenous people from Australia and found common ground on the topic of colonization.

"They're so similar," Langan told CBC Radio's Morning Edition.

"I'll just take one example. The Australian prime minister apologized for the same system, like residential schools in Canada, in the year 2008, the same year Stephen Harper apologized for the residential schools in Canada."

Ethan Reoch does a blunt stall during the Riding is Resistance discussion at the University of Regina on March 27. The discussion featured some time to allow skaters to ride a mini-ramp that had been constructed for the panel. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

The two countries also share a skateboarding culture, according to Langan, although people in Australia typically enjoy better weather.

Langan said that, as someone who's been skateboarding for 24 or 25 years, it's all he knows. As an Indigenous person he started to learn about his own history over the years.

"Those two elements together, just combined together organically, and it grew from there," Langan said.

The discussion featured Micheal Langan, founder of Colonialism Skateboards and the University of Regina's Michelle Sereda Artist-in-Residence, artist Kent Monkman, Australian Seth Westhead, Jori Cachene and James Daschuk. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

He said it means quite a bit to him to be able to host this kind of discussion.

"To have these two countries talking about our colonial history, and a lot of people probably don't even know what's going on in Australia with the Indigenous cultures there, I think that's super important for Canadians and, I guess everyone, to recognize," Langan said.

Organizers of the Riding is Resistance discussion panel said they would be interested in finding some way to display the Scott Collegiate students artwork in the University of Regina. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

Langan, whose uses his company Colonialism Skateboards to create awareness about Indigenous issues in Canada, said he would like to work with artists from Australia to showcase the challenges Indigenous people there face as well.

Local high school contributes artwork

Langan said students from Scott Collegiate in Regina contributed to some of the artwork on the skateboards that were on display during the discussion.

Jori Cachene, an art teacher at Scott Collegiate, spoke about her students experiences while working with Langan to create art on skateboards. (Bryan Eneas/CBC News)

He said he first gave them a presentation about who he is, what the project was about and provided them with photos from the archives to create their art.

"They came up with some old photos and they're so artistic, these youth have so much knowledge at such a young age," Langan said of the students work. "They know what's going on."