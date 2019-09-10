Riders welcome back Williams-Lambert after NFL tryout
Receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
New deal keeps star receiver in Saskatchewan through 2020
Receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
After getting cut by the Chicago Bears following the NFL pre-season, Williams-Lambert has signed a deal with the Roughriders that will keep him with Saskatchewan through 2020.
The six-foot-three, 228-pound Ball State graduate was the CFL West's rookie of the year last season after making 62 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns.
Williams-Lambert, 25, had five receptions for 49 yards in three pre-season games with Chicago.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.