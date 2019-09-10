Riders welcome back Williams-Lambert after NFL tryout

Receiver Jordan Williams-Lambert is returning to the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

After getting cut by the Chicago Bears following the NFL pre-season, Williams-Lambert has signed a deal with the Roughriders that will keep him with Saskatchewan through 2020.

The six-foot-three, 228-pound Ball State graduate was the CFL West's rookie of the year last season after making 62 catches for 764 yards and four touchdowns.

Williams-Lambert, 25, had five receptions for 49 yards in three pre-season games with Chicago.