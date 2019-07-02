Skip to Main Content
Riders home opener on hold due to thunder, lightning
Saskatchewan

Riders home opener on hold due to thunder, lightning

The Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener is currently delayed due to extreme weather over Regina.

A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Regina

A storm rolled into Regina on Canada Day during the Saskatchewan Roughriders game. (Submitted by Kelly Tiller)

The Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener has been put on hold due to the weather. People at the game were advized to go into the concourse to take shelter from lightning. 

The Roughriders were leading the Toronto Argonauts 25 - 0 in the final minutes of the second quarter before play was halted due to a weather delay. 

People attending the Saskatchewan Roughrider game on Canada Day were asked to take shelter on the concourse due to lightning. (Submitted by Kelly Tiller)

"Tonight's game is currently under weather delay....We will keep you updated, #RiderNation," the team posted from its official Twitter account at around 6:15 p.m. 

A Tweet from Evraz Place's official Twitter account asked all those attending the Rider game to "stay within the stadium seek shelter on the concourse." 

Environment Canada indicated severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for Regina on Monday evening, saying conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing "damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain." 

