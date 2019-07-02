Riders home opener on hold due to thunder, lightning
A severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for Regina
The Saskatchewan Roughriders home opener has been put on hold due to the weather. People at the game were advized to go into the concourse to take shelter from lightning.
The Roughriders were leading the Toronto Argonauts 25 - 0 in the final minutes of the second quarter before play was halted due to a weather delay.
"Tonight's game is currently under weather delay....We will keep you updated, #RiderNation," the team posted from its official Twitter account at around 6:15 p.m.
A Tweet from Evraz Place's official Twitter account asked all those attending the Rider game to "stay within the stadium seek shelter on the concourse."
Environment Canada indicated severe thunderstorm watch was in effect for Regina on Monday evening, saying conditions are favourable for the development of dangerous thunderstorms capable of producing "damaging wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain."
