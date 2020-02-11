Riders sign QB James Franklin to 1-year contract, re-sign Elimimian and Reaves
Linebacker Solomon Elimimian also signs contract as Riders dip into free agency pool
The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added some depth to their quarterbacking ranks.
On Tuesday, the team signed free agent James Franklin to a one-year contract. Franklin split time as the Toronto Argonauts starting QB and backup from 2018-2019.
Before that, he spent three seasons in Edmonton as a backup quarterback, winning a Grey Cup ring in 2015.
The team made some further moves to firm up their defence for the 2020 season. Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian signed a one-year contract extension.
Elimimian's impressive CFL resumé includes being named the league's best defensive player in 2014 and 2016. The 33-year-old won a Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 2011.
The Riders also announced defensive lineman Jordan Reaves signed a one-year contract extension with the team.
The former Brandon University Bobcat missed all of the 2019 CFL season after being injured at training camp.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.