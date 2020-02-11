Riders sign QB James Franklin to 1-year contract, re-sign Elimimian and Reaves

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added some depth to their quarterbacking ranks.

On Tuesday, the team signed free agent James Franklin to a one-year contract. Franklin split time as the Toronto Argonauts starting QB and backup from 2018-2019.

Before that, he spent three seasons in Edmonton as a backup quarterback, winning a Grey Cup ring in 2015.

The team made some further moves to firm up their defence for the 2020 season. Veteran linebacker Solomon Elimimian signed a one-year contract extension.

Elimimian's impressive CFL resumé includes being named the league's best defensive player in 2014 and 2016. The 33-year-old won a Grey Cup with the B.C. Lions in 2011.

The Riders also announced defensive lineman Jordan Reaves signed a one-year contract extension with the team.

The former Brandon University Bobcat missed all of the 2019 CFL season after being injured at training camp.