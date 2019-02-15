Riders re-sign fan favourite Naaman Roosevelt to 1-year contract

The Saskatchewan Roughriders continue to build their arsenal as CFL free agency moves on.

The green and white are bringing back a familiar face, have signed a new quarterback and re-signed a fan favourite.

Naaman Roosevelt, 31, has signed a one-year contract with the Riders, the organization announced Friday.

The international receiver had 48 receptions for 570 yards and four touchdowns in 14 regular season games last season. He also had seven receptions for 79 yards in the Western Semi-Final.

Roosevelt has amassed 224 catches for 3,188 yards and 19 touchdowns during his four seasons with the Riders, while surpassing 1,000 yards in two different seasons.

He was named a West Division All-Star in 2017 and nominated as the Riders' Most Outstanding Player in 2016.

New QB

QB Cody Fajardo, 26, spent last season with the B.C. Lions and was used mostly in short yardage situations.

Fajardo rushed for 108 yards and five touchdowns on 42 carries during the 2018 season. He also completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 153 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

The University of Nevada product has been in the CFL since 2016, throwing for 414 passing yards with five touchdowns and one interception and rushing for 437 yards and 13 touchdowns in his career. He was a member of the 2017 Toronto Argonauts Grey Cup championship team.

Fajardo signed a one-year deal with the Riders.

A.C. Leonard back for 2nd stint

On the defensive side, the Riders signed A.C. Leonard to a one-year deal.

The international defensive lineman spent the 2016 and 2017 seasons in Saskatchewan and the 2018 season with the Ottawa Redblacks.

The 27-year-old recorded career-high numbers last season — 50 defensive tackles and six quarterback sacks — while being named an East Division All-Star.

Leonard has been in the CFL since 2016.