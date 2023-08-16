Jake Dolegala latest QB to lead Roughriders

The Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback carousel continues to move with Jake Dolegala expected to take his turn as the starter this Sunday in Regina.

Last Friday, the Riders lost quarterback Mason Fine to a leg injury. Fine had been the starter for four games straight, replacing Trevor Harris who was injured in week six. Harris required surgery on his right knee and is expected to miss the season.

Dolegala came in to replace Fine who was injured mid-game against the Montreal Alouettes. He struggled going 11-20 for 107 yards and an interception and a fumble. Dolegala did register a one-yard touchdown plunge late in the fourth quarter — netting the team's only touchdown of the game.

The Alouettes, led by backup quarterback Caleb Evans, crushed the Riders 41-12.

On Wednesday, the Riders returned to the practice field with Dolegala spending the most time among quarterbacks working with the team's starters.

Riders prepare to take on Lions

The Riders are getting ready to face the 7-2 B.C. Lions this Sunday.

Riders Head Coach Craig Dickenson would not confirm if Dolegala will start the game, but the player said he suspects he will.

"It's going to be exciting. I think the fans are going to be ready to go. It's a huge game for us obviously. B.C. is at the top of the West. We have got to come out and have a great game," Dolegala said.

Dolegala kicked off the season as the team's fourth-string quarterback behind Harris, Fine, and Shea Patterson.

"I've prepared as the starter prior to this, so it's no different."

Dolegala started one game in 2022 as a rookie for the Riders. That game was a 31-21 loss to Toronto.

Jake Dolegala played for the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2019 NFL preseason. (Frank Victores/The Associated Press)

Fine was not practicing on Wednesday, and Dickenson said he expects the player to miss some time due to his recovery.

"We're being aggressive with treatment, but we will probably sit him this week and hopefully get him back after the bye," Dickenson said.

Pipkin practices for first time in green and white

With both Harris and Fine injured, the Riders made a quick trade with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. On Sunday, the Riders acquired quarterback Antonio Pipkin, 28, from the Ti-Cats in exchange for punter Kaare Vedvik.

The Ti-Cats initially signed Pipkin in mid-July after losing two quarterbacks to injury. Pipkin said he's now excited to be a Roughrider.

"It's incredible. The facilities are phenomenal, the coaching staff is very welcoming, the locker room is very welcoming. I have no complaints," Pipkin said.

The player, who is from Gary, Indiana, has now been a member of six of the nine CFL teams over the past seven years.

New Roughriders QB Antonio Pipkin talks with reporters after practice on Wednesday. (Adam Bent/CBC)

He broke into the league in 2017 with Montreal, he played two more seasons for the Alouettes dressing in 25 games and starting six. He had four passing touchdowns and eight interceptions in those two seasons. Pipkin rushed more more than 5.5 yards a carry in those two years, scoring nine touchdowns along the ground.

Pipkin signed with Edmonton in 2020 but never played due to the cancelled season. He moved on to the Toronto Argos in 2021, appearing in eight games. Last season, Pipkin dressed for all 18 games for the B.C. Lions and rushed for seven touchdowns.

On Wednesday, Pipkin described himself as a "leader and a warrior."

"It's a blessing to continue to be able to play professional football," he said.

A short-yardage quarterback

In week nine, the Riders were stuffed on two third-and-one sneaks by Dolegala. Pipkin has been used throughout his career as a short-yardage quarterback and could get the same assignment with the Roughriders.

He said he is prepared if called upon and said short-yardage "is an attitude."

His new coach said that call could come.

"We're not sure what we are going to do in short-yardage, but we needed a guy with experience and a guy who has been in the league and knows the motions and nuances of the game, and we're happy to have him," Dickenson said.

The Riders will have a week off after Sunday's game before hosting the Winnipeg Blue Bombers in the Labour Day Classic on Sept. 3, 2023.