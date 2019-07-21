Riders survive first pressure test of season

Craig Dickenson put it on his defensive line last week.

"We got some players that make a lot of money on that d-line, not just Micha (Johnson), a bunch of them, so they need to step up," the Riders head coach relayed to the media after a practice session.

Charleston Hughes stepped up, and then some.

Ten tackles, three quarterback sacks and two forced fumbles was how the Riders' rush end spent his Saturday night.

He made Mike Reilly's night miserable and the team responded with a 38-25 victory over the B.C. Lions.

Roughriders' defensive end Charleston Hughes had Mike Reilly running all night long. Hughes had three more sacks to increase his league leading total to eight. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

I would like to relay to you how Charleston felt about his performance but the twelve-year-vet has not exactly been in a cuddly mood with the media lately.

In fact, the entire defensive line was AWOL when the media horde stampeded into the locker room post game.

Perhaps in solidarity for Charleston's cause which I learned a few weeks back is actually the YWCA, which he preferred to discuss over football which he regards as not-important.

In the grand scheme of life, it's not, but on Saturday Charleston acted like it was as he padded his league leading sack total to eight.

Whatever his reasons for avoiding reporters, and I am sure there are several in his mind, his one-man wrecking crew showing, is the reason this season still has some meaning for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Saskatchewan Roughriders' Charleston Hughes is a very charitable person and a fan favourite. It's just reporters he doesn't like. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

It was kind of early to stick a 'must win' label on a football game not even one third into the season.

Yet there we were, with the Roughriders and Lions kicking off a two-game set with both teams facing a long uphill battle for the last two-thirds should either be swept in this home and series,

Life is more relaxed out east where eight wins has clinched a home playoff game the last three years.

Eastern teams can afford to take a few weeks off and still be in the playoff chase.

However it's somewhat more hectic in the west.

It has taken twelve wins to clinch a home playoff game in the five team division.

Fall behind the pack too early in the year and it would be like being an Orioles fan in August.

Entering Saturday's game at Mosaic, Saskatchewan was already four games (eight points) back of Winnipeg.

But the Roughriders survived their first pressure test of the season with a crucial home field victory.

"We had to win this game, it was a must win game." said Shaq Evans who led all receivers with 158 yards and a touchdown.

"I love the way we responded and all we have to do is carry it into next week."

Quarterback Cody Fajardo now has two wins under his belt since taking over for the injured Zach Collaros. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

The Riders were coming off a shaky 37-10 loss to Calgary to put them into a 1 and 3 predicament.

Quarterback Cody Fajardo after just his third CFL start put that loss on himself.

Some inexperienced quarterback's may have crumbled after a game like that, but Fajardo came back a more polished version than the one which played against Calgary.

He kept the ill advised passes to a minimum and his personal run plays had purpose.

"The more snaps I take the more comfortable I get," said Fajardo after his second career win.

"I'm still young in terms of playing experience, but in terms of understanding defences and understanding offences I think I'm a veteran in this league.

He may not have outperformed the veteran Reilly on the night, but he got something Reilly didn't get and that was the two points.

Saskatchewan Roughriders wide receiver Kyran Moore had one of the hi-lites of the night scoring a 39-yard touchdown in the first quarter. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)

Linebacker Solomon Elimimian was left feeling encouraged from a feeling they didn't play very well but still won.

"I thought we left some things out there which gives me a little bit of encouragement." said Eliminian after playing his former team for the first time.

"There's lots of things we can get better at, although we won the game I'm sure there are lots of things we will see tomorrow to shore up and to chase that perfection."

But as everyone in Saskatchewan knows, the road to perfection is always under construction.

I think I saw that on a church sign somewhere.

Amen.

Riders' head coach Craig Dickenson filled out the lineup card incorrectly which resulted in a trick play going for not. (Glenn Reid/CBC News)

Beers on Me

The Riders had some big plays Saturday which contributed to the victory.

Particularly Marcus Thigpen's 100 yard kick return touchdown late in the first half.

It was apparently the longest kick return touchdown by a Rider in nearly forty years.

But it was the trick play which came off the board that had people talking.

A fake punt turned into a pass play from Jon Ryan to Kienan LaFrance and a first down.

However 'after further review' the play was negated after Lafrance was deemed to be an 'ineligible eligible'.

That was how referee Al Bradbury explained it anyway.

Basically it was a clerical error by the head coach before the game even started.

"Figure out the rules Craig Dickenson." said Craig Dickenson about himself.

"That's the second time I've screwed that up (in fifteen years), I owe Keinan a beer, I owe Jon Ryan a beer."

Cheers.



