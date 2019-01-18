Roughriders name Jeremy O'Day as new general manager

The Saskatchewan Roughriders have named Jeremy O'Day is the team's new general manager.

The announcement was made Friday afternoon.

"Jeremy is a true leader and highly respected throughout the CFL," said Craig Reynolds, president and CEO of the Roughriders, in a news release.

"I have complete confidence he will continue to guide our team in the right direction. He is a quality person and more than ready to assume this position."

This is O'Day's second tenure as the Riders' general manager and his 21st consecutive year with the Riders. He previously spent 12 years as an offensive lineman with the team.

The 44-year old was serving as the assistant vice-president of football operations and administration before accepting the new position.

The move comes three days after Chris Jones announced he was leaving the Roughriders for a job with the NFL's Cleveland Browns.

Jones served as the team's general manager, vice-president of football operations and head coach. He signed an extension with the Roughriders on Jan. 8 then announced a week later he was taking a job in the NFL.

More to follow.