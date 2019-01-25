Craig Dickenson to be Saskatchewan Roughriders' new head coach: league source
Jeremy O'Day didn't have to look far to find a new head coach for the Saskatchewan Roughriders.
The Riders have scheduled a news conference for this afternoon to introduce special teams co-ordinator Craig Dickenson as the new head coach of the team.
A CFL source said O'Day, the club's new GM and vice-president of football operations, will announce the promotion of Dickenson. He replaces Chris Jones, who resigned as Saskatchewan's head coach/GM to join the NFL's Cleveland Browns earlier this month.
Dickenson, 47, is a veteran CFL coach, having spent time with Calgary (twice), Montreal, Saskatchewan (twice), Winnipeg and Edmonton.
This will be Dickenson's first CFL head-coaching opportunity.
His brother, Dave, is head coach with the Grey Cup-champion Calgary Stampeders.
